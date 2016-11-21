Our vendors: Michael Hanson (Homeward Street Journal, Sacramento, USA)

Homeward Street Journal vendor Michael Hanson isn’t hard to find around Southside Sacramento with his full grey beard, bright red trouser braces and ukulele often in hand. A journeyman who has lived coast to coast across the US and in Germany in his youth, Michael’s life took a massive turn as a result of the global recession. He went from an associate accountant to being a homeless activist with international socio-political movement, Occupy. “I didn’t really do anything before I was homeless - work, ate, slept, watched movies, and it was being homeless that expanded my boundaries,” he says. (752 Wörter) - Von Niki Jones